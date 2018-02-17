Facebook/ monsterhunter Promotional photo for Capcom's "Monster Hunter: World" video game

Capcom President and Chief Operating Officer Haruhiro Tsujimoto recently explained why a Nintendo Switch port of "Monster Hunter: World" was unlikely to arrive.

Tsujimoto was recently interviewed by Toyo Keizai Online where he reportedly explained that there might be gameplay and performance limitations if they were to release "Monster Hunter: World" on portable consoles.

The Capcom executive also mentioned that "Monster Hunter: World" was designed with the capacity of home consoles in mind.

While the Nintendo Switch has been advertised as a hybrid console that can be used either docked and connected to a home entertainment system or on wireless mode, there are some hardware and technical specifications limitations that game developers must consider when making titles for the Nintendo Switch.

Over the past several months, major video game companies have started announcing and releasing a number of their AAA games for the Nintendo Switch but some of them had to compromise the video games' fidelity and gameplay frame rate.

The market success of the Nintendo Switch since its release pretty much explains why video game companies were willing to make practically scaled down versions of their titles available. However, it does not seem like Capcom is ready to do that in "Monster Hunter: World's" case.

In the same interview, Tsujimoto reportedly recognized the call for the "Monster Hunter" franchise to be released on the Nintendo Switch platform. He added that their immediate answer to this was launching the "Monster Hunter XX" on Switch.

Though Tsujimoto did not absolutely shut down the release of "Monster Hunter: World" on the Switch, he cited "various conditions" that would make this project difficult to do. However, he also explained that in Capcom, they build specific software that would cater to the development of video games for particular platforms.

"Monster Hunter: World" was recently released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One late last month while a PC port is slated to arrive in fall.