'Monster Hunter: World' News: Certain PS4 Players Can Now Work on Getting the Ryu Armor Set

Qualified players will need to complete a special event quest in order to unlock the Ryu armor set

Capcom Unity A look at the Ryu armor set inside 'Monster Hunter: World'

Late last month, developers announced that they were going to make a pair of special "Street Fighter" armor sets available inside "Monster Hunter: World."

Now, certain qualified players can already work on acquiring one of those armor sets.

For those PlayStation 4 players who have save data for either "Street Fighter V" or "Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition," they now have an opportunity to obtain the Ryu armor set.

To be more specific, they can receive an armor set depicting Ryu as he appears inside "Street Fighter V."

In order to obtain the new armor set, the players who meet the requirements above will have to complete the "Down the Dark, Muddy Path" event quest that tasks them with defeating a Barroth.

Upon completion of that event quest, players will receive "SFV Tickets." They are also going to need some other materials to craft the Ryu armor set, and they can find out which other items are needed at the Smithy.

Once all the material gathering is done, players can just hand them all over to the Smithy and in return, they will get the Ryu armor set.

The new armor set can be equipped by both male and female hunters, according to a post on the Capcom Unity blog. The character's voice will also change once the armor set is equipped.

Players who are already qualified will want to work on getting the new armor set as soon as possible, as this event is set to end on March 1.

Notably, those players who cannot obtain the Ryu armor set yet need not worry as they will be given the opportunity to do so later on.

Developers are also going to make a special armor set that will allow players to transform into Sakura available inside "Monster Hunter: World," but exactly when the event featuring that will get underway remains unknown at this time.