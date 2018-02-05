Special 'Horizon Zero Dawn,' 'Street Fighter' and 'Mega Man' DLC coming to the game

Just as with earlier installments of the "Monster Hunter" franchise, "Monster Hunter: World" also features its share of collaboration events, including one that is happening inside the game right now.

Currently, PlayStation 4 players can take part in Round 1 of the "Horizon Zero Dawn" collaboration event.

For the first round of this collaboration event, players can take on the 5-star quest known as "Lessons of the Wild." This is a quest players can complete while in the Arena where they are required to defeat eight Barnos.

Players who successfully finish the aforementioned event quest will receive items that can then be used to forge the "Felyne Watcher Grinder" weapon for the Palico as well as the "Watcher" armor set.

This event quest will remain inside "Monster Hunter: World" until Feb. 8.

Once the first round of the "Horizon Zero Dawn" event ends, players can still look forward to the second round going live. A special "Aloy" armor set and the "Aloy's Bow" weapon will be offered as rewards for the second round of the event.

Another collaboration event is expected to go live later this month.

Players with "Street Fighter V" or "Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition" save data will be given early access to a collaboration event featuring that game.

From Feb. 16 to March 1, the event quest "Down the Dark, Muddy Path" will go live, and it will call on players to slay a Barroth.

Players who complete this quest will be rewarded with items they can use to create the "Ryu" armor set. New titles and a guild card background will also be made available to players for free.

Special gestures and stickers based on "Street Fighter V" will also be offered as paid DLC.

Later this year, the second leg of the "Street Fighter V" collaboration event will go live.

There is also a collaboration event featuring "Mega Man" that has been teased, though exactly when this will get underway remains unknown at this point.

More news about "Monster Hunter: World" should be made available soon.