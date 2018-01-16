Capcom Unity Monster vs. monster fights can happen inside 'Monster Hunter: World'

One of the more interesting new mechanics set to be included in "Monster Hunter: World" significantly affects the different beasts that will be featured in this game.

For those who may still be unaware, in this installment of the series, it is not just the players who will be going up against the monsters since the creatures themselves may start fighting one another.

Spotted recently by DualShockers, a new TV commercial even highlights this new feature.

As viewers can see in the clip, the monsters are just as vicious when they are attacking one another as they are when they are being targeted by players.

A monster attacking a fellow monster does not happen by accident either.

The creatures that will be featured in "Monster Hunter: World" are territorial, particularly the larger ones. They are territorial to the point that they will attack those who invade their turf, whether they are players or other monsters.

Now, this feature is not being added just to make the in-game world more interesting. This can also present real benefits inside the game that players will want to take advantage of if they can.

During an earlier interview with IGN, executive director Kaname Fujioka hinted that paying attention to how monsters behave inside the game is very important.

While players are observing how the monsters act around one another, they can formulate their own strategy that takes advantage of what can potentially happen. If the monsters end up becoming super aggressive and start attacking one another, players may then want to sit back, watch, and then prepare to strike when an opportunity presents itself.

Taking down the game's many monsters is not going to be an easy task, so players should take the help when they can get it.

Fans will be able to experience this new feature firsthand very soon, as "Monster Hunter: World" is already set to be released on Jan. 26.