'Monster Hunter: World' News: Devs Further Detail the Dangerous Setting Known as the Rotten Vale

YouTube courtesy of Monster Hunter The Rotten Vale is just one of the different ecosystems featured in 'Monster Hunter: World'

Of all the locations currently confirmed to be featured in "Monster Hunter: World" thus far, perhaps none can rival the Rotten Vale in terms of the sheer terror it can instill in would-be visitors.

The introductory trailer certainly gave fans a sense of the terrible things lurking in the Rotten Vale. No matter where players looked, they were bound to see something disturbing. Bones were littered all over the Rotten Vale, and there were also monsters scavenging for any scrap of meat they could find just so they could survive another day in this inhospitable location.

As frightening as the Rotten Vale already is just from how it looks, players should know that this place is terrifying in other ways as well.

First off, the Rotten Vale is home to bacteria known as effluvium, and players will want to avoid those if they can. The effluvium are known for gobbling up organic matter, which suggests that they are not exactly going to treat "Monster Hunter: World" players all too well.

Furthermore, venturing deep into the Rotten Vale is a risky proposition, due in part to the toxic mist that hangs in the air, Gematsu reported. This mist can act as a cover of sorts, as it works to hide the many monsters that call this unpleasant place home, and if players are not careful, they may be jumped on all of a sudden and rendered defenseless.

Among the many monsters lurking inside the Rotten Vale is the Radobaan, a beast that uses the bones found in the area to create a kind of makeshift armor.

Also found in the Vale is the Great Girros, a beast which can often be found surrounded by a pack of Girros. The Odogaron also calls the Vale home, and it is a creature well-known for being highly aggressive.

The Rotten Vale is a truly dangerous locale, and it is one that "Monster Hunter: World" players will be tasked with conquering as soon as the game is released.