'Monster Hunter: World' News: Devs Reveal More About Upcoming DLC Addition Deviljho

"Monster Hunter: World" is expected to receive plenty of post-launch support, and developers have even revealed previously that they were going to bring back a fan-favorite feature.

As was announced earlier this year, the beast known as Deviljho will be added to the game via a free title update due out in the spring.

The brief preview trailer for Deviljho already hinted at how powerful this monster can be, though series veterans are likely well aware of its abilities.

What makes the Deviljho so difficult to deal with is that it features different characteristics that work together to turn this monster into a singular, unstoppable force of nature.

According to the Monster Hunter Wiki, the Deviljho possesses jaws strong enough to crush prey instantaneously. It is not just power that players have to worry about as well when they are dealing with this fearsome monster. The Deviljho is also capable of moving quickly, which is quite impressive given its size.

On top of all that, the Deviljho can also produce and shoot out a substance that can prove extremely harmful to both monsters and players.

Serving to make the Deviljho even more dangerous is that it can just show up anywhere because it is a nomadic beast.

Considering all the things mentioned above, the latest revelation from "Monster Hunter World's" developers should come as no surprise.

Speaking recently to Famitsu, developers revealed that the fight with Deviljho is expected to be a difficult one, Siliconera reported.

The fight could be worth it for players to take on, however. According to the developers, the pieces of equipment that can be created from Deviljho will prove to be of high quality and useful, and that remains true even for those who have already gone through the main game.

More news about Deviljho and the other DLC beasts coming to "Monster Hunter: World" should be made available soon.