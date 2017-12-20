'Monster Hunter: World' News: Devs Reveal What Kind of Post-Launch DLC They Will Offer

Capcom Unity DLC items will be released for 'Monster Hunter: World'

Previous installments of the "Monster Hunter" series have received substantial downloadable content support from its developers, and the same is expected for the upcoming entry known as "Monster Hunter: World."

Earlier this year, producer Ryozo Tsujimoto already talked about providing "lots of post-launch excitement" during an interview with VG247. And now, more details about those DLC goodies have been shared.

Speaking recently to Famitsu, Tsujimoto and executive director Kaname Fujioka talked about the kinds of DLC they are planning to make available for the game, Siliconera reported.

First off, players can look forward to free updates being released.

Tsujimoto confirmed that some of these free updates will contain additional monsters that players will be able to slay. Thus far, the monsters the developers have already confirmed for the game feature some unique traits that allow them to stand out from the pack, and hopefully for fans, the ones arriving post-launch will have distinct characteristics as well.

Elaborating further on the DLC monsters, Fujioka indicated that there will be real effort put into developing these supplemental enemies and they will also be designed to entice players to continue with the game.

Along with the additional beasts, free updates coming to "Monster Hunter: World" will also bring Event Quests. These Event Quests will only remain active for a certain period of time, and players will want to complete them as they go live as they will provide materials that can be used to craft pieces of collaboration armor.

Paid DLC will also be offered, though these additional items are only going to be cosmetic and will not affect character abilities, according to Tsujimoto. Additional outfits for the guild receptionist may be among those paid DLC items that are eventually made available.

More news about "Monster Hunter: World" and the DLC items that will be released for it should be made available soon.