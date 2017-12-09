'Monster Hunter: World' News: Director Yuya Tokuda Offers Final Tips as Beta Begins

Twitter courtesy of @monsterhunter The Anjanath is included in the 'Monster Hunter: World' beta

The "Monster Hunter: World" beta is now up, but before players embark on their journeys, they may want to take heed of some tips provided by someone very knowledgeable about the game.

In a recent post on the PlayStation Blog, director Yuya Tokuda gave fans some helpful pieces of advice that should help them out during the beta test.

First off, Tokuda gave newcomers some tips that they can take note of as they go through the weapon selection process.

The game includes 14 different weapon types, with each one including specific special abilities, strengths and weaknesses. These weapon types also vary in terms of how easy they are to use.

Tokuda advised newcomers to stick with the Dual Blades and the Long Sword for now, mainly because these weapons do not adversely affect how quickly the character can move. He also noted that players who are big fans of first-person shooter games may find it easier to use the ranged weapons included in the beta.

Obviously, not all players who are in the "Monster Hunter: World" beta are new to the series. Still, Tokuda has some tips for them that can keep them engaged during this round of testing.

Tokuda advised the series veterans looking for a challenge to seek out the other large monsters roaming the Ancient Forest and the Wildspire Waste who are not the targets for the quests included in the beta. These monsters are going to be significantly tougher, so even series veterans will need to be careful.

It is also worth noting that beta participants will be able to receive rewards from completing the different quests included, and these items will remain useful once the full game is released, according to a recent post on the Capcom Unity blog.

The "Monster Hunter: World" beta will wrap up on Dec. 12, and the full game itself is due out for the PS4 and Xbox One on Jan. 26.