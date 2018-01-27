'Monster Hunter: World' News: Everything to Know About Day One Update

Facebook/MonsterHunter A promotional image for "Monster Hunter: World."

Recent reports have revealed that the first patch for "Monster Hunter: World" has been released and the update is expected to bring more features to the critically acclaimed game title. Further reports also reveal what to expect, including file sizes and download requirements.

According to reports, the "Monster Hunter: World" day one update is around 815 megabytes big. The size will vary depending on the console and the platform that the players will be downloading it on and will require users to play the game title online. Furthermore, fans will have to install the day one update if they would like to receive "Monster Hunter: World" pre-order bonus items. Although it may not be the big update that fans are already expecting, the day one patch still adds a lot of features for the popular game title.

Further reports reveal that the "Monster Hunter: World" day one update adds online multiplayer, event quests, and chat. Furthermore, they will get to experience a feature that allows them to receive additional content to the player's My House room service. A gallery will also be available, which will display the events that the players have experienced thus far. Poogie has also been added to Research Commission HQ and the game developers teased that something good might happen if they were to pick him up, pet him, and take him around.

Aside from the exciting new features, the "Monster Hunter: World" day one update added display languages for players in North America. Fans will now be able to choose Brazilian and Portuguese in the display language, while fans in Europe can have an additional option for Polish, Russian, and Arabic.

More information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. In the meantime, "Monster Hunter: World" is now available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.