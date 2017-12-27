'Monster Hunter: World' News: Fearsome Foes Star in New TV Commercial

YouTube courtesy of Monster Hunter The Nergigante is one of the more powerful beasts included in 'Monster Hunter: World'

"Monster Hunter: World" features a number of fearsome creatures that have their unique special abilities and can threaten players in their own ways.

To give prospective players a better sense of just how truly dangerous these monsters are, developers have decided to include some of them in the latest TV commercial for the game.

One of the monsters featured most prominently in the commercial was one with thick horns and who was also covered in giant scales.

This monster is known as the Nergigante, and it is one that developers have talked about in the past with good reason. They have already described this particularly hostile resident of the in-game world as the "deadliest" one yet.

Upon encountering it, players will quickly find out why it has been described in such a way.

An earlier gameplay video provided by the developers featured an encounter with Nergigante, and in it, viewers can see that even dealing a little bit of damage to this monster will be a challenge because it has a protective layer of scales that look more like spikes.

The Nergigante is also super aggressive, and "Monster Hunter: World" players will find it will be very difficult to take a break while battling this beast.

Also briefly shown in the new TV commercial was the odd-looking monster known as the Paolumu. This particular monster can be found in the Coral Highlands, and it can be difficult to fight since it can move through the air by using the air sacs in its body.

The Nergigante and Paolumu are just two of the many monsters that are featured inside the upcoming game, and players will soon be able to face off with all those creatures themselves as "Monster Hunter: World" is already due out for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Jan. 26.