(Photo: Capcom) Nergigante as seen in "Monster Hunter: World."

Gamers are getting another chance to test-drive the upcoming game "Monster Hunter: World" before its imminent release.

Capcom has announced the third and final beta for the title although like the first two, only PlayStation 4 (PS4) users will be able to take part.

The "Monster Hunter: World" beta will begin Jan 18 at 6 p.m. PT or 9 p.m. ET or Jan. 19 at 2 a.m. GMT. It will conclude on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, respectively at the same hour. The beta can be downloaded on Jan. 17.

Capcom is amping up the ante in this beta, adding new content for players to check out in the game apart from Great Jagras, Anjanath and Barroth battles in the first two beta events.

This is in the form of a new quest featuring the fearsome Elder Dragon Nergigante that will take place in the Wildspire Waste, which is where players also take on Barroth Hunt. Great Jagras and Anjanath await them at the Ancient Forest.

Completing the four quests in the "Monster Hunter: World" beta will earn players special bonuses including a Face Paint customization and item sets that they can use on the game's final version. Players can read all about the beta here.

Capcom has also detailed some of the fiercest monsters players will meet in the game including who were previewed in two new trailers. The blurb by the studio reads:

The steel dragon Kushala Daora is a beast with a body covered in metal plates and has the power to keep hunters at bay by generating wind storms around itself. The flame king dragon Teostra is a brutal fiend that spits blazing fire and any hunter who faces this fierce and deadly monster is in danger of being engulfed in a hellish inferno. Another monster introduced in the trailer is Dodogama, a rock-eating wyvern that possesses a unique saliva that causes rock to become explosive, a hazardous mix it will spit at its foes to warn off attackers.

It was also announced that the first "Monster Hunter: World" downloadable content (DLC) will mark the return of Deviljho, who was glimpsed in the Elder Dragon trailer below.

"Monster Hunter: World" will be released on the PS4 and Xbox One on Jan. 26. A PC version will arrive this fall.