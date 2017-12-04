'Monster Hunter: World' News: Full Beta Details Revealed By Capcom

Monster Hunter: World official website Promotional picture for "Monster Hunter: World."

Game developer Capcom has released new details about the upcoming "Monster Hunter: World" beta, as well as the requirements needed to be met by fans who would like to get a taste of what the game title has to offer once the full and final version lands in stores.

According to reports, the quests of "Monster Hunter: World" will be threefold and will be held in two environments. First, players are tasked to explore the Ancient Forest, in which they will find the Great Jargas and the Anjanath. The former is perfect for beginners in the game, while the veterans might find more challenge and enjoyment by confronting the latter. The other quest will be held in the Wildspire Waste, where the player will find the mud-slinging Barroth.

"Each quest can be done solo or with up to three other players online, and you'll be able to choose from 14 different weapon types based on your preferred playstyle, which you can now change during quests at camp," Capcom said in a statement. "You can even try out each of them before heading out on a quest by visiting the series' all-new Training Room, included in the beta! Potions and other supplies will be provided on quests during the beta, but you'll have to fetch your own food and drinks outside the game for those long gameplay sessions."

Aside from the details of the quest and how to go about completing them, Capcom has also revealed that the "Monster Hunter: World" beta will begin on Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. PST and will end on Dec. 12 at 8:59 a.m. PST. Those would like to take part in the beta are required to have internet connection, PlayStation 4 console, a PlayStation Plus subscription, and 5.9GB of free space. Furthermore, for those who would like to retain the rewards they receive from the beta, fans will have to use the same Sony Entertainment Network account as the one they will use for the full game.

"Monster Hunter: World" is due for release on Jan. 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, whereas the PC version will come later in 2018.