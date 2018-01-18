'Monster Hunter: World' News: Gameplay Video Provides a Longer Look at the Rotten Vale

The Rotten Vale is not the prettiest locale set to be included in the game

YouTube courtesy of Monster Hunter The Rotten Vale is one of the major ecosystems included in 'Monster Hunter: World'

"Monster Hunter: World" will feature its share of gorgeous locations, places that look appealing, even just for exploring purposes.

The Ancient Forest, the Coral Highlands and even the Wildspire Waste are beautiful in their own distinct ways, and it is likely that more than a few players will be enchanted by the charms of these areas the first time they get to visit them.

Then there is the Rotten Vale.

The name of this place already gives it away; it is not a pleasant location to visit.

Instead of trees full of life that seem to soar into the skies or strange currents making the place hauntingly beautiful, the Rotten Vale is simply unsightly.

A new gameplay video provided by the developers offered a longer look at the Rotten Vale. Right away, viewers will notice that the place looks like the unfortunate result of the world and toxic chemicals blending together, and there is a good reason for that.

The Rotten Vale is home to the organic material-consuming bacteria known as effluvium and its effect on the area is easy to see.

To be clear though, the Rotten Vale has become what it is now not just because of bacteria. Scattered all over the place are the decomposing carcasses of fallen monsters.

Visitors to the Vale will find that the bones can even be pulled out of place by the rampaging monsters that call this area home.

One more thing that players should know whenever they are in the Rotten Vale is that there are certain parts of it that are covered in miasma. This miasma is capable of draining lifeforce, and so players should avoid it as much as they can.

The Rotten Vale is an unpleasant and very dangerous place, and soon enough, players will be able to experience what it is like to be there firsthand.

"Monster Hunter: World" will be released for the PS4 and Xbox One on Jan. 26 and then for the PC sometime later this year.