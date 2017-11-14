'Monster Hunter: World' News: Latest Update Teases Palico Tool, House Pets, and Special Equipment

Capcom revealed new information on the fifth main installment in the "Monster Hunter" franchise, "Monster Hunter: World," which is slated for release early next year.

Twitter/monsterhunter The Pukei-Pukei squaring off against a Hunter inside 'Monster Hunter: World'

While last week, gamers learned about Squads, which is their version of guilds, the latest update details the Palico Tool, house pets, and the Health Mantle.

It has been revealed that this world will have a plethora of creatures roaming around and about. Players can catch them and even domesticate them by adding them to their House. The amount and variety of pets one can contain ultimately depends on one's House grade.

As for the Palico tool, players can use it with a Cheer Instrument to produce different sounds. Gamers will find increased attack power and the like as a result of specific sounds. To be able to produce more sound, one should attain a higher proficiency.

To note, each Palico comes with its unique proficiency which gradually rises each time it is utilized. When the proficiency increases, the effects produced are also enhanced.

The Health Mantle is a special equipment capable of absorbing a fixed amount of damage. When it absorbs more than it should, the effects wear out. This special piece can only absorb damage equal to a player's health gauge.

Within the game, players will find more special equipment like the aforementioned Health Mantle, which possess outstanding power when used as an item. Though these are powerful, their abilities wear out and can only be reused after a cool down period. Thus, gamers must proceed with caution when deciding to use these items.

"Monster Hunter: World" arrives on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles on Jan. 26, 2018. A release date for PC versions has yet to be set.

Players can enjoy some pre-season hunting ahead of the game's launching. The "Monster Hunter: World" beta arrives on Dec. 9.