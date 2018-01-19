'Monster Hunter: World' News: Main Storyline Expected to Keep Players Engaged for 50-60 Hours

Twitter courtesy of @monsterhunter 'Monster Hunter: World' will be released for the PS4 and Xbox One on Jan. 26

Long-time fans of the "Monster Hunter" series are likely already getting excited to start slaying enormous beasts and crafting high-quality pieces of equipment inside "Monster Hunter: World." But beyond those, there are some other things that they can look forward to.

For instance, developers have put in the work to construct a narrative that is expected to keep players occupied for a long time.

Previously, the developers revealed to YouTuber "Arekkz" that the upcoming installment in the series will feature a "meaty story," one that will even go through the entire game.

So, just how "meaty" is "Monster Hunter: World's" story?

Spotted recently by GamingBolt, ResetEra member "TheDkmariolink" highlighted some of the interesting details Famitsu revealed in their review of the game. Some of these details are related to the aforementioned story.

According to the post, players may need to put in around 50-60 hours of gameplay before they can make it to the end of the story.

A story that can potentially span 50-60 hours is a substantial one, and that should keep players on a clear track. The story should also provide players with things to do when they are not collecting materials or training for a big hunt.

Developers have also noted previously that the story is now going to continue even through the High Rank.

As seen in the game's official website, the story is expected to task players with figuring out the reason for why the phenomenon known as the Elder Crossing occurs. Elder dragons are also expected to be prominently involved in the main storyline.

Notably, players are still going to be given plenty of things to do once they are through with the story, so their playthroughs could go well past 60 hours.

"Monster Hunter: World" is set to be released for the PS4 and Xbox One on Jan. 26, while the PC version is due out later this year.