'Monster Hunter: World' News: Maps Can Have Adverse Effects on Players

Four ecosystems currently confirmed to be featured in the game

YouTube courtesy of Monster Hunter 'Monster Hunter: World' is expected to feature some highly dangerous locations

The majestic yet terrifying beasts of "Monster Hunter: World" are getting plenty of attention from fans, and rightfully so, as they are going to be the ones players will have to take down.

However, if fans think that only the monsters inside the game can harm them, they are sorely mistaken.

Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and director Yuya Tokuda recently sat down for a rapid-fire question and answer session with Game Informer senior editor Jeff Cork, during which the two shared a number of interesting bits of information about the upcoming installment of the series.

One of the questions posed to Tsujimoto and Tokuda during the Q&A session was related to maps. To be more specific, Cork asked if there were maps included in the game that could damage players if they did not have certain items equipped.

In response, Tsujimoto confirmed that yes, maps such as those indeed exist inside "Monster Hunter: World."

It was not really that surprising to learn that the maps inside the game were going to be dangerous themselves, especially in the wake of the developers unveiling the Rotten Vale.

This vile valley looks like it was ripped straight out of a horror movie, as it comes complete with bones scattered all over the ground. The Rotten Vale is also covered in a layer of gas that seems like it may be toxic, and perhaps this is what Tsujimoto was referencing when he answered the question mentioned earlier.

Furthermore, the Rotten Vale is also home to the bacteria known as effluvium, giving players more to worry about.

While the Rotten Vale possesses the look of a map that can be highly threatening to players, they should also keep their guard up when visiting the other confirmed locations such as the Ancient Forest, the Coral Highlands and the Wildspire Waste.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will be able to visit these maps as soon as "Monster Hunter: World" is released for their preferred platforms on Jan. 26. A PC version of the game is also expected to be released in the future.