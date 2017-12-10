'Monster Hunter: World' News: Mega Man Collaboration Revealed

(Photo: Capcom) Mega Man.

Mega Man is making his way to "Monster Hunter: World."

In a new trailer for the highly anticipated title released during the PlayStation Experience (PSX) 2017, the android hero made an unexpected cameo, but his involvement in the game is not exactly a full-on crossover.

"Monster Hunter: World" will simply allow the palico buddies in the upcoming game to sport the iconic Mega Man getup albeit in 8-bit cel-shaded form so his block-style design definitely makes him stand out from the detail-rich backdrop.

Apart from the identical outfit, players will also be able to make use of some of his known weapons including the great sword, gun lance, long sword, charge blade and bow, but also would not miss out on opportunities where he can guzzle down tanks and sausages.

Finally, players will also get the option to be accompanied by some Mega Man chiptunes while monster hunting in "Monster Hunter: World."

A beta test for "Monster Hunter: World" is currently taking place on the PlayStation 4. It will only run this weekend so those who want to take the game for a spin, provided they are subscribed to the PlayStation Plus program, should go for it as soon as possible before it wraps up.

The official description for "Monster Hunter: World" reads:

Battle gigantic monsters in epic locales. As a hunter, you'll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters. In "Monster Hunter: World," the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.

Mega Man's appearance in "Monster Hunter: World," which releases Jan. 26, will not be the only treat for fans of the hero in the coming year. Gamers will also be able to play as the blue droid in "Mega Man 11" set to be released by Capcom sometime in 2018.