'Monster Hunter: World' News: Modes and Play Areas Set To Be Made Accessible During the Upcoming Beta Revealed

Beta will only be open to PS4 owners with PS Plus subscriptions

Twitter courtesy of @monsterhunter A look at Anjanath, one of the beasts featured inside 'Monster Hunter: World'

"Monster Hunter: World's" official release is already fast approaching, though some fans will not need to wait until next year to get a firsthand experience of playing the game.

Developers recently announced that the game will enter beta testing next month. Specifically, the beta will begin on Dec. 9.

The beta will only be made accessible to PlayStation 4 owners, and they will also need to have an active PS Plus subscription if they want to take part in the testing.

Additional details about what the beta will feature were shared recently by the franchise's official Japanese Twitter account.

Once the beta gets underway, participants will be able to choose from one of two modes to try out. They can either fly solo in single player mode or team up with some of the other participants in the 4-player multiplayer mode.

Three different quests will be made accessible during the "Monster Hunter: World" beta.

The first two quests are set in the Ancient Forest, a location teeming with life that also serves as home to some dangerous creatures. The quests that beta testers can take on will have them facing off against the voracious Great Jagras as well as the hyper-aggressive Anjanath.

The other available quest will ask players to travel to the Wildspire Waste where they will have to take down the monster known as Barroth. Players should be able to tell right away if Barroth is nearby as it is known to mark its territory using mud.

Participants will only have a limited amount of time to see all that the beta has to offer, as the testing is expected to run for just three days.

Following the conclusion of that beta, the next time fans may be able to play "Monster Hunter: World" is when it is released for the PS4 and the Xbox One on Jan. 26. The game is also expected to be made available for the PC sometime next year.