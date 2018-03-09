Capcom Unity A new update is due out for 'Monster Hunter: World' this spring

"Monster Hunter: World's" developers are set to host a livestream broadcast next week, and it is one that players will not want to miss.

Detailed in a recent post on Capcom's Japanese website, developers revealed that they will use the livestream to deliver more information related to a particular addition coming to the game, with that being the monster known as Deviljho.

Gameplay footage featuring Deviljho may even be shown during that livestream.

Given that Deviljho is expected to be the star of the livestream broadcast, it would not be that surprising if the developers also announced a date for the monster's arrival during that event.

Currently, "Monster Hunter: World's" developers have only provided a spring release window for Deviljho.

The Deviljho is known as one of the more fearsome monsters in the entire series.

As seen in the Monster Hunter Wiki, the Deviljho blends together power and speed for both hunting down prey and fending off enemies.

The Deviljho exhibits its power using its jaw. It is a monster capable of crunching just about anything it has in its mouth. In addition to being able to run around an area very quickly, the Deviljho also possesses the ability to leap great distances, making it difficult to escape from it.

Another interesting characteristic of the aforementioned monster is its nomadic nature. On one hand, that can be a positive for players since it means they can run into this monster anywhere, but then again, that may prove to be an annoyance in certain situations.

Fans who cannot wait to see what Deviljho will look like inside the game can check out the trailer embedded below.

Apart from giving more information about Deviljho, developers may also reveal more about the contents of the next update coming to the game.

Just as a reminder, the "Monster Hunter: World" livestream broadcast will begin at 8:00 p.m. in Japan on March 14.