'Monster Hunter: World' News: Players May Now Be Able to Obtain the 'Devil May Cry' DLC Items

Sakura armor set from 'Street Fighter V' to be made available later this week

YouTube/Monster Hunter A look at the Dante armor set inside 'Monster Hunter: World'

Missions never stop coming for "Monster Hunter: World" players, and there's one, in particular, that was added just recently that they will want to undertake as soon as possible.

Late last week, developers added the "Code: Red" quest to the game, and for those unaware of what this is, it is the event quest that will finally enable players to gain access to "Devil May Cry" content.

To be more specific, the players who take on and complete the aforementioned quest will receive materials that they can in turn use to craft a new armor set that will allow them to look just like Dante from the "Devil May Cry" series.

Along with the armor set, players will also be able to create a new charge blade known as Dante's Devil Sword from the materials they will receive as rewards from the quest.

To get started on the quest, players must first already have a Hunter Rank of 14 or higher. If they can meet that requirement, they can then head on over to the Arena.

Since the quest is named "Code: Red," the goal for this particular mission is to slay all the red monsters that show up. It may take a while to complete this event quest, but as can be seen in the video embedded below, the rewards appear to be worth it.

"Monster Hunter: World" players who have yet to start gathering the red orbs from the "Code: Red" quest still have time left to do that, as this event quest will remain live inside the game until May 10.

Once players are done acquiring the materials needed to craft the "Devil May Cry" DLC items, they can turn their attention to more event quests that will go live later this week.

These other challenges are three separate "Empress in Full Bloom" quests.

Conditions for all three "Empress in Full Bloom" quests are all the same, as players will need to have a Hunter Rank of 12 or higher and only two players max can take on the challenge at the same time.

The objectives across all three quests are the same as well, as they will call on players to take down a Pink Rathian.

Should players be able to meet the challenges presented by the "Empress in Full Bloom" quests, they will be on the receiving end of materials that will allow them to craft the new Sakura armor set. Notably, the Sakura armor set is based on the version of this character who appears in "Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition."

Players will be given plenty of time to finish the "Empress in Full Bloom" quests, as they will go live inside the game beginning May 4 and they will remain available until the 17th.

At this point, the developers have yet to announce any other crossover events for the game, though there may still be more of those coming sooner rather than later.

More gigantic beasts to slay and special quests to take on may also be added to "Monster Hunter: World" in the future.