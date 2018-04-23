The Sakura armor set is the reward for the second 'Street Fighter V' collaboration event

YouTube/Monster Hunter The Sakura armor set as can be seen inside 'Monster Hunter: World'

Collaboration events have been abundant thus far inside "Monster Hunter: World," and there's a new one taking place soon for players to look forward to.

According to a recent report from Comicbook.com, the second "Street Fighter V" crossover event is scheduled to get underway on May 4.

Players who will be participating in this second crossover event will be able to receive the Sakura armor set.

As fans can see in the video embedded below, the Sakura armor set, as its name implies, will enable players to look exactly like the long-time roster member of the fighting game franchise. To be more specific, players will be able to collect pieces of an armor set that will enable them to look exactly like the "Street Fighter V" version of Sakura.

In all likelihood, a special quest will go live during the start of the collaboration event, and players will need to complete it if they want to receive the items required to forge the Sakura armor set.

Also, if this second "Street Fighter V" collaboration event is similar to the first one, players may be given new Guild Card backgrounds and titles. More emotes could also be made available to players.

This second "Street Fighter V" collaboration event could also run for about two weeks, and that should be enough time for players to obtain all the necessary components for crafting the Sakura armor set.

While "Monster Hunter: World" players wait for the second "Street Fighter V" collaboration event to go live in the game, they can go ahead and participate in the "Mega Man" event that is still ongoing.

For this event, players can attempt to complete the 7-star even quest known as "A Rush of Blood." Players will need to have a Hunter Rank of 13 or higher to take on this quest.

Should players succeed in taking down the two Odogaron for this quest, they will receive materials that they can then use to craft special Palico armor. Given what this collaboration event is for, it should come as no surprise that the special armor set that can be crafted will make a Palico look exactly like Mega Man.

The armor set is also pixelated, so Palicos will look more like old-school Mega Man.

Players will need to act quickly if they don't want to miss out on obtaining the Mega Man armor set for their Palicos, as the collaboration event based on this character will end on April 26.

Another collaboration event will go live in the not too distant future, and that one will focus on the "Devil May Cry" series. There will likely be even more collaboration events coming to the game in the future, so fans are going to want to stay tuned for those.

New monsters and locations are likely also coming soon, and just recently, the developers added the creature known as Kulve Taroth and The Caverns of El Dorado to the game.

More news about "Monster Hunter: World" should be made available in the near future.