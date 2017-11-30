'Monster Hunter: World' News: Players Will Now Be Able to Hide Their Headgear

Twitter courtesy of @MH_official_JP Hiding headgear will be possible inside 'Monster Hunter: World'

Nothing can ruin a good armor set quite like an unappealing helmet. The gloves, boots and body armor can all be on point, but something silly about the headgear can make everything look off. The good news for "Monster Hunter: World" players is that they can now do something about that particular issue.

Spotted recently by Siliconera, the game's official Japanese Twitter account revealed that a new display option will be provided to players.

This option is one that players can switch on or off depending on whether or not they want to have the helmet part of an armor set displayed while playing the game.

If the entire armor set looks stunning, then there will be no need for players to hide their headgear. But if they feel like the crowning piece is one that simply does not look good, then they can opt to not have it be shown inside the game.

Players also do not need to worry about the hide headgear option affecting gameplay. The bonuses that can be obtained from a particular helmet will continue to be provided to players regardless of whether or not that piece of equipment is displayed.

Once players decide to hide their headgear, the face of the character they created will be the one displayed instead. That means that this option will also prove useful to those "Monster Hunter: World" players who felt like they did a really good job of creating their characters.

Speaking of character creation, fans who want to see the more detailed tool that will be utilized for that process can check out this video provided by "Quest GamingTV." As shown in the video, players will be able to modify several aspects of a character's appearance, making it easier for them to create the exact type of look they prefer.

Fans will be able to start creating their own "Monster Hunter: World" characters as soon as the game is released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Jan. 26.