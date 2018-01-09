'Monster Hunter: World' News: PS4 Players Exclusively Get Final Beta With New Content

Capcom Promo image for "Monster Hunter: World" featuring the elder steel dragon named Kushala Daora.

A couple of weeks before "Monster Hunter: World's" official release, the game was confirmed to enter its final beta phase with an all-new content dubbed as the Elder Dragons.

The Elder Dragons is part of the game's main plot, according to Capcom's official blog post. It will require players to observe and learn the secrets of the Elder Crossing -- a phenomenon in the game described as "the mysterious migration patterns" of the Elder Dragons.

Players must also prepare to meet some of the most feared Elder Dragons.

In the upcoming game, Capcom will introduce Zorah Magdaros, and one of the tasks in the main plot of the title is to track down this mighty beast. Developers have also added what they described as "the steel dragon" named Kushala Daora.

Apart from obviously having a seemingly indestructible build, Capcom revealed that Kushala Daora also has the ability to summon "the harshest storms and strongest winds," which gives players an even trickier gameplay to deal with.

Dragons are generally known as fire-breathing beasts. However, in "Monster Hunter: World," there is an elder named Teostra who will be known as the fiercest creature when it comes to fire, thus earning him the moniker of "the flame king dragon."

Capcom teased that Teostra is a very hostile dragon that "will burn anyone who dares approach him using his hellish flames."

Meanwhile, the final beta of the game also added Dodogama. He is a two-legged dragon with a barbed tail, also known as a wyvern, who loves to eat crystals. It is one of the fearsome monsters in the game as it coats its victim in its saliva to make them into "explosive projectiles."

Capcom has also added the Nergigante monster in "Monster Hunter: World's" final beta.

The last beta version of the game will be exclusively available on PlayStation 4 system on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 9 p.m. EST until Sunday, Jan. 21, at 8:59 p.m. EST. But PS4 players can preload the final beta on Jan. 17.

The first, full version of "Monster Hunter: World" will be released on Jan. 26 on the PS4 and Xbox One while a PC version is slated to launch sometime in autumn of 2018.