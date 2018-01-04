'Monster Hunter: World' News: Release Date For PC Sometime in Autumn

Facebook/MonsterHunter A promotional image for "Monster Hunter: World."

With a few weeks left before the release of the highly anticipated "Monster Hunter: World" on various consoles, fans have been wondering if the game will ever make it to PC systems. Recent reports have revealed that the wait might not be as long as originally expected as the developers have addressed the issues in a recent social media post.

According to reports, "Monster Hunter: World" producer Ryozo Tsujimoto uploaded a short video on the game's official social media account and said that the team is working hard to optimize the highly anticipated game title for PC. Furthermore, it seems that they are targeting for an autumn 2018 release. Tsujimoto has yet to reveal any further details regarding where "Monster Hunter: World" is at in terms of the development stages, but the news was met with mixed reactions from the fans. While some were thrilled that Tsujimoto addressed the pressing issue, some were worried that it might be too long a wait, especially since the console version is almost ready for release.

Further reports reveal that the team might be taking their time considering the heavy graphics and texture of "Monster Hunter: World," which was first seen in the beta release of the popular game title. As such, the developing team might need a little more time to translate it to the capabilities of today's PC.

Aside from the expected release date of the PC version of "Monster Hunter: World," Trsujimoto further revealed that they will be releasing some free content after the release of the console version of the game. This means that fans should look forward to new monsters to encounter after the first few weeks of the game. There is no specific release date yet for the PC version of "Monster Hunter: World," but the console version is scheduled to land in stores on Jan. 26.