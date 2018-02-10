'Monster Hunter World' News: Sets Record for Fastest Capcom Title to Ship 6 Million Units

Capcom "Monster Hunter World" becomes Capcom's fastest-growing title.

It is no secret that "Monster Hunter World" is doing well and, honestly, even that is a bit of an understatement. But who would have thought that Capcom's latest entry in the 14-year-old franchise would become its fastest-selling game of all time?

The Japanese developer has issued a press release saying that "Monster Hunter World" has sold 6 million units worldwide, and that includes digital sales. By doing so, it has set the record as Capcom's fastest-growing video game, having achieved this milestone in just over two weeks since its release.

This is a huge step for what was once an incredibly niche series. "Monster Hunter World" marks the series' return to the console platform in nine years, and the amount of success it received might mean that it will be staying around for quite some time.

It is impressive to see how much "Monster Hunter World" has grown in such a short amount of time, and it looks like it has the potential to keep growing as Capcom has plans to add a lot of content down the line, such as the previously announced Deviljho, with most of them being free.

There is also the fact that Capcom has an untapped market with the PC player base, many of which are patiently waiting for the game's port that is scheduled to arrive sometime in fall. Not to mention the number of console players that might double dip and purchase the game a second time just to experience it on the PC platform which, hopefully, will come with better graphics and better performance.

Love it or hate it, "Monster Hunter World" is a resounding success for Capcom, and it looks like it may have found a new home on the console and PC platform. While they may continue to support handheld titles in the future, as they have been doing with the past few iterations, there is now a huge audience for more console "Monster Hunter" games in the future.