'Monster Hunter World' News: Special 'Horizon Zero Dawn' Quest Has Hunters Facing a Giant Anjanath

Capcom The Aloy armor as seen in "Monster Hunter World"

Hunters on the PlayStation 4 get a special treat this week as the second half of Capcom's collaboration with Guerrilla Games is finally available in "Monster Hunter World." Set out and hunt a unique Anjanath in order to unlock a special skin that will make any hunter, male or female, look like Aloy, the heroine of "Horizon Zero Dawn," and get her bow as well.

The quest to unlock the special cross promotional items is available now and will be around until March 15. The new collaboration quest will have players hunt down a high rank Anjanath at the request of the Nora Tribe elder, a name that anyone who has played "Horizon Zero Dawn" should be familiar with.

What is unique about this Anjanath is that it is purposely scaled to be much larger than most others, so much so that most melee weapons may struggle aiming for its weak spots while it is standing tall. Experienced hunters will have to either go for its legs first to topple it down or perhaps swap to a ranged weapon to purposely target the head.

According to Ryozo Tsujimoto, a producer for "Monster Hunter World," the team chose the Anjanath as the monster for these quests because their favorite enemy in "Horizon Zero Dawn" was the Thunderjaw and they felt the Anjanath was the closest monster similar to the mechanized beast.

Finishing this quest will reward players with the Nora Tribe Trophy, a special crafting material that is used for the Aloy α armor set and Aloy's Bow weapon. Unlike most armor sets in the game, the Aloy one requires players to equip the full set in its entirety.

The set itself is not bad and, as seen in this video by Arekkz Gaming, provides some decent skills, though not amazing. It does, however, provide numerous decoration slots, so hunters can still customize it in a way that is more useful to them.

Moving on to the weapon, the Aloy's Bow is a non-elemental bow with high base affinity that can be upgraded once. It does have a latent thunder element, but to use it will require the Free Element armor skill. It is a decent bow, especially for the high affinity, but there are better options in the game for both damage and thunder element.

Tsujimoto also writes that those that may have missed out in the first "Horizon Zero Dawn" event, the one that rewarded the materials required to make the Watcher armor set for the Palicoe, have nothing to worry about as event quests will be on rotation. So, players will have another opportunity to give that one a shot in the near future.

The "Horizon Zero Dawn" event for "Monster Hunter World" is live now and will be around until March 15. It is exclusive only to PlayStation 4 owners.