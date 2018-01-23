'Monster Hunter: World' News: Trophy List Pops Up Days Ahead of Game's Official Release

Capcom Unity Numerous Trophies are going to be made available for 'Monster Hunter: World' players to claim

The wait for "Monster Hunter: World" is almost over. But even before fans get their hands on this game, they can learn more about the things they will need to do if they want to be considered a Hunter of the highest order.

Just recently, the game's Trophy list has popped up on PowerPyx.com.

There are 50 Trophies in total featured in the game, including the Platinum Trophy, which hints that players are going to need to sink plenty of time into this if they want that sought-after reward.

Upon checking out the list, fans should quickly notice that there are quite a few Trophies tied to unlocking specific ranked assignments.

A different Trophy is unlocked each time a player manages to gain access to higher-rank assignments. These are the same Trophies players should be able to obtain by going through the main storyline.

There is even a specific Trophy, known as "The Sapphire Star," that players will receive once they have managed to solve the mystery involving the Elder Crossing phenomenon.

"Monster Hunter: World" players will also be able to add to their Trophy collection by finishing other types of quests.

The players who take the time to finish arena quests, optional quests and investigations will be handsomely rewarded.

There are also Trophies that can be obtained if players spend some time doing things other than hunting inside the game.

For instance, the players who are able to successfully fish and even cook up a well-done steak have Trophies coming their way.

Studying and capturing monsters can result in Trophies being unlocked as well.

Players will also need to take part in multiplayer quests if they want to get the Platinum Trophy, which designates a recipient as the "Conqueror of the New World."

The game is also coming out on the Xbox One, and players on that console should be able to go after similar Achievements.

"Monster Hunter: World" will be released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Jan. 26, while a PC version is due out later this year.