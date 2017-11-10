'Monster Hunter: World' News: Upcoming Installment of the Franchise Is Probably Not Coming to the Nintendo Switch

Game is set to be released for the PS4, Xbox One and the PC

Capcom Unity 'Monster Hunter: World' is not expected to become a Nintendo Switch title

"Monster Hunter: World" is looking like it will be the most ambitious entry in the series, with developers planning to introduce several quality-of-life upgrades and a bunch of new features.

There are new locations set to be introduced in the upcoming game that are filled with terrifying, new creatures. Players are also going to be given more freedom this time around, which should help them enjoy the new surroundings better.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will be able to see those improvements and additions early next year, and PC players will eventually be given that same opportunity as well.

Unfortunately for Nintendo Switch players, it does not seem like they will be provided with that chance.

Kaname Fujioka, one of the game's directors, commented on the possibility of the game being released for the Switch during a recent interview with Eurogamer.

According to Fujioka, the focus right now for the development team is to make sure that "Monster Hunter: World" is made properly for the platforms already announced to be hosting it. The game director also noted that developing the game for those platforms is what they have had in mind right from the beginning.

Fujioka indicated that adapting what they are doing now for the Nintendo Switch is not going to work.

It is unclear why the Switch did not factor into the developers' calculus back when the game was still in its planning stage, but whatever those reasons may be, they are now going to lead to players who prefer that particular platform missing out.

Notably, Fujioka did hint that the Switch may receive more attention from them in the future, so it is entirely possible that entries in the series after "World" will be made available for that platform.

"Monster Hunter: World" is due out for the PS4 and Xbox One on Jan. 26, and it is also set to be released for the PC sometime later.