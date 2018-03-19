Capcom Unity New pieces of equipment will soon be made available to 'Monster Hunter: World' players

The wait is almost over for "Monster Hunter: World" players, as the first major title update for the game is just days away from being released.

The main feature of the title update is none other than the Deviljho. Players can expect this monster to be as difficult to handle in battle as ever, and if it's still prowling all over the place, then it may be even more dangerous inside this latest installment of the series.

Players are going to want to be very careful the first time they attempt to go after this monster, because failing to do so may make them easy prey for the World Eater.

Now, because Deviljho is expected to be one tough customer, developers have provided incentives that should keep players interested in trying to take this monster down.

As developers noted in a recent post on the Capcom Unity blog, players can gather the materials they can get from defeating Deviljho, bring those to the Workshop and create some mean-looking sets of armor. Also, players can use those materials to craft new weapons. A new option will be added for each weapon type, so no player will be left out.

Speaking of weapons, the upcoming "Monster Hunter: World" title update is also going to introduce some balance tweaks. Several of the available weapon types in the game have been buffed, and they should prove to be more useful moving forward. The light and heavy bowguns have not been adjusted, however.

Developers have also included some quality of life improvements in the title update.

Apart from all these, developers have given each player one free character edit voucher that can be used to change the hunter's gender and appearance.

PS4 players can claim the voucher via the PlayStation Store, while Xbox One players can get the aforementioned item via the Microsoft Store.

Players will only be able to use the voucher once.

The voucher is available now, while the "Monster Hunter: World" title update will be released on March 22.