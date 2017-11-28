'Monster Hunter: World' News: What Players Can Expect From the Updated Character Creation System

New character creation tool described as 'most in-depth' to ever be featured in the series

Capcom Unity Players will have more options when it comes to creating characters inside 'Monster Hunter: World'

Before "Monster Hunter: World" players can go around putting weapons to wyverns and exploring the exotic ecosystems, they have to finish something of great importance first.

That something is none other than the character creation process.

Character creation has become a fundamental part of this particular action role-playing game series, and it seems like the developers are really going all out with the system set to be included in the upcoming game.

According to a recent article from IGN, this newest installment of the franchise will feature the "most in-depth" character creation tool, with players being given the freedom to make their Hunters look exactly how they want to.

For those who want to see the character creation tool in action, a video published recently by "Quest GamingTV" gives fans a preview of exactly that. The character creation process begins at right around the 0:18 mark, and fans can quickly see how much more detailed the character faces are this time around.

It appears that players will be able to select from a few pre-made character faces, but again, they will also be given opportunities to apply changes as they see fit. There are different kinds of facial structure options provided as well as varied hairstyle choices.

Eyes and noses will be adjustable as well, and "Monster Hunter: World" players can also apply some special markings.

Character customization does not end once players have created the avatars they want.

They will also have to pick out which weapon they would like to use the most inside the game, and there are more than a few options.

The weapon options available include more traditional fare such as the Great Sword, Long Sword, Sword & Shield, Dual Blades, the Lance, the Hammer and the Bow. Players can also opt for the more elaborate weapon choices such as the Charge Blade, Hunting Horn, Gunlance, Insect Glaive, Switch Axe and the Light and Heavy Bowguns.

Players will be able to create their characters and pick out their weapons as soon as "Monster Hunter: World" is released for the PS4 and Xbox One on Jan. 26.