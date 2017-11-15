'Monster Hunter: World' News: What Players Can Expect Once They Enter the Coral Highlands

The Coral Highlands is home to the monster known as Paolumu

The world inside "Monster Hunter: World" is vast, and it is one that is filled with familiar things and also those that have not been featured in earlier installments of this action role-playing game series.

One new addition in particular is really eye-catching, and it is the Coral Highlands map.

Right away, this place looks like it is one that should be explored using a wetsuit and a diving mask, but players can actually take a look around it on foot.

As developers noted, the Coral Highlands "mimics the ebb and flow of the ocean itself," and various elements featured inside of it also look like they belong in the water too.

It is not just the look of the Highlands that is unique, as even traveling through this place is done differently.

According to a recent article from Game Informer, players can explore the Coral Highlands in a few ways. The first way to do so is through scaling the landscape, which is fine, but it may not take full advantage of the map's features.

If "Monster Hunter: World" players really want to get around in style, they can hop on a wyvern or make use of the available thermal events to go from point A to point B very quickly.

Those design elements contributed to the creation of a unique location that can quickly enchant any visitors.

Of course, players will want to avoid getting distracted as much as possible, as the beauty of the Coral Highlands only serves to disguise the dangerous monsters that lurk within it.

One monster that players should watch out for is the Paolumu.

The Paolumu is an unusual-looking creature that is capable of taking full advantage of the Coral Highlands' quirks, as noted in a separate Game Informer article. From how it was described, it seems like the Paolumu is a monster that players will have a hard time hitting, so they will need to really scout it first before attempting to bring it down.

Prospective players will be able to visit the Coral Highlands and encounter the Paoulumu as soon as "Monster Hunter: World" is released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Jan. 26. A PC version of the game is expected to be released sometime after the PS4 and Xbox One editions hit stores.