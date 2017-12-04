'Monster Hunter: World' News: What Players Need to Know About the Upcoming Beta

Twitter courtesy of @monsterhunter The Anjanath will be featured in the upcoming 'Monster Hunter: World' beta

Fans do not need to wait until next year to get their first experience of playing "Monster Hunter: World," as the game is set to enter beta testing very soon.

To be more specific, the beta will begin on Dec. 9.

For those interested in participating, they will first need to secure a few things.

PlayStation 4 owners are required to have a PS Plus subscription in order to take part in the beta. They will also need to make sure that they have at least 5.9 GB of available space on their PS4 if they want to download it.

A reliable internet connection is also a requirement.

Players who can already fulfill those requirements will be able to pre-load the beta a day before its official start date.

With all that out of the way, fans can now hear about what will be made accessible to them during this beta test.

Two different ecosystems are going to be opened up for the beta.

The arid expanse of the Wildspire Waste will be accessible during the beta, but players should stay on their guard while they are here or else they may fall prey to the hard-charging Barroth.

The Ancient Forest will also be opened up during the upcoming "Monster Hunter: World" beta, and here, players can expect to find two powerful beasts who will not be easy to eliminate, with those being the deadly-when-hungry Great Jagras and the super-aggressive Anjanath.

It is worth noting that those aforementioned monsters are not present in the beta just so they can pester players. Those who are able to take those creatures down will be in line to receive bonus items which will then be made available once the full game is released.

Players have until Dec. 12 to slay the beasts and put themselves in line to claim those bonus goodies.

Those who may not be able to participate in the beta can still look forward to gaining access to "Monster Hunter: World" sooner rather than later, as the game is due out for the PS4 and Xbox One on Jan. 26.