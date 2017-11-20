'Monster Hunter: World' News: Why the Gathering Hub Is One of the More Important Locations in the Game

Monster Hunter: World official website 'Monster Hunter: World's' Gathering Hub is a place players will likely be visiting a lot

"Monster Hunter: World" offers more than just hunting, as the game also features some social elements designed to introduce players to one another and to get them working together on similar goals.

Among the many social features included is one area that players will be visiting quite frequently while going through the game.

This area is known as the Gathering Hub, and this place is a safe haven for Hunters looking for a little break from the rigors of slaying massive monsters.

As developers noted over on Twitter, the Gathering Hub is capable of hosting up to 16 different players at a time. It is also here where players can meet their fellow fans.

Hunters who are feeling hungry after a long and tiring day of going up against monsters can sit down and enjoy a nice, hearty meal. Players can even take part in some friendly competition by challenging their fellow Hunters to some rounds of arm wrestling, according to the game's official website.

Once "Monster Hunter: World" players have had their fill of the food available and vanquished arm-wrestling challengers, they can then choose to go right back outside with their weapons in hand and begin slaying again.

Before they do so, however, they may want to call on some other players for help, especially if they are going after some of the tougher beasts in the game. If that is the case, then the Gathering Hub can help them out again.

According to a recent report from DualShockers, players can go to the dedicated counter and make use of matchmaking to assemble their ideal monster-hunting party. They can even set certain criteria, so that only specific types of players will turn up via matchmaking.

With their parties assembled at the Gathering Hub, players are now ready to once again take on the many powerful beasts that are featured inside "Monster Hunter: World."