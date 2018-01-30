'Monster Hunter: World' Players on Xbox One Experience Matchmaking Issues

"Monster Hunter: World" has just launched, but its massive popularity means that it's already subject to growing pains from day one. Widespread matchmaking problems have been reported for the game on the Xbox One, and "Monster Hunter" fans are pointing at the lack of a beta for Microsoft's console as a factor.

Much of the acclaim of the "Monster Hunter" series comes from the multiplayer co-op features that let players team up to slay the tougher, bigger monsters in the game. This year's "Monster Hunter: World" has stepped up in this regard, adding private lobbies and SOS flares that let other players instantly jump in on the action.

Capcom As hunters, "Monster Hunter: World" players take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats.

The problem, however, is that none of these will consistently work on the Xbox One — at least until Capcom rolls out some much-needed fixes.

It's an issue that Capcom has already acknowledged on Saturday, Jan. 27, with the "Monster Hunter: World" team taking to social media to assure players that they are on the case.

"Hello Hunters, we're aware of the Xbox matchmaking issues and dev team is actively investigating it, we'll update you as soon as we can," Capcom posted via their "Monster Hunter" Twitter handle earlier this weekend.

For now, the feature that lets a player launch the game MMO-style, where they can see other players and team up with them on the fly, appears to be broken for the Xbox One version. Players have resorted to issuing direct invites via private lobbies, according to Polygon, as of this time.

This approach works, but is not as satisfying for an open-world game, as the "Monster Hunter: World" fans on Reddit point out. Speculations are rife about the problems coming about because Capcom chose to keep the beta a PlayStation 4 exclusive.

PlayStation 4 players are also having issues of their own since before the weekend, so "Monster Hunter World" fans are still waiting for Capcom to come clear about what issues they are looking at here.