'Monster Hunter: World' Release Date: Beta Set for Dec. 9 [Complete Details]

(Photo: Capcom) A screenshot from "Monster Hunter: World."

The final details for the upcoming "Monster Hunter: World" beta have been announced by Capcom.

The program will begin in Saturday, Dec. 9, at 9 a.m. PT and will end Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 8:59 a.m. PT. PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) subscription is required to be able to take part in it.

Participants can start downloading the "Monster Hunter: World" beta the day before the event and will need 5.9 GB of space for it.

As it is always with beta programs, only parts of the game will be accessible, but one thing Capcom promises is that "the satisfaction of tracking and bringing down a giant monster you'll find is all there."

For the "Monster Hunter: World" beta, players can expect three quests across two environments — the Ancient Forest and the Wildspire Waste, which will provide unique gameplay experience to gamers.

In the Ancient Forest, you can hunt a fierce yet beginner-friendly Great Jagras or as a more experienced player confront the mighty threat of an Anjanath. In the Wildspire Waste, a massive, dry expanse with swamplands, you can face off against the intermediate level mud-slinging Barroth.

Quests in the "Monster Hunter: World" beta can be tackled solo or with a team of up to three players online. At their disposal will be a set of 14 different weapon types and players will no doubt find one that will suit their playstyle, which, as Capcom notes, "you can now change during quests at camp."

You can even try out each of them before heading out on a quest by visiting the series' all-new Training Room, included in the beta! Potions and other supplies will be provided on quests during the beta, but you'll have to fetch your own food and drinks outside the game for those long gameplay sessions.

Players who successfully complete quests can reap and enjoy the fruits of their hard work in the form of "useful items" in the final version of "Monster Hunter: World." To claim the rewards, players must use the same Sony Entertainment Network account they used on the beta for the full game.

Since the aim of the beta is to gather feedback that will be useful to unlocking the game's full potential in time for its launch, players are warned that the aspects of the "Monster Hunter: World" beta involving balance can end up being very different from the final version.

"Monster Hunter: World" will be out on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Jan. 26. A PC version will be released after.