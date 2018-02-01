'Monster Hunter: World' Review: This Might Be the Best in the Series

Facebook/MonsterHunter A promotional image for "Monster Hunter: World."

With the recent release of "Monster Hunter: World" hitting consoles worldwide, much hype has been generated over the past few weeks. However, some fans would like to know if the excitement for the game is worth it. Here is everything the critics have to say about "Monster Hunter: World."

According to a review by Kotaku, there are many things to love about "Monster Hunter: World." For one, the environment is a testament to how much effort the game developers put in bringing it to life. Not only is it packed to the brim with life, it also showcases beasts and fashion sense extremely well. Furthermore, the controls are exemplary enough to drive gamers into looking for more action and adventure in the world of "Monster Hunter." However, the game title is not perfect. Some online-play features will need some improvement, especially for the sake of those who are looking to hunt a specific monster. Other than this, "Monster Hunter: World" was given a final verdict of must play.

Meanwhile, a review by COGnnected reveals that the best way to describe "Monster Hunter: World" is by taking all the best features of the previous titles in the series and jamming it together in one title. Furthermore, the game's developers took it a step further by improving the already good features. Although the mechanics and features might be a little tough for new players looking to get in on the excitement, "Monster Hunter: World" still does a better job at being accessible to everyone. Regardless, the gameplay and aesthetic of "Monster Hunter: World" deserve an applause.

Unfortunately for those who own a PC, they will have to wait until autumn to get their hands on "Monster Hunter: World." For now, the popular game title is now available for play on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.