'Monster Hunter: World' Rumors: Will There Be an 'Ultimate' Version Released?

'Ultimate' versions were released for the mainline third and fourth-generation 'Monster Hunter' games

"Monster Hunter: World" has been a standout success for Capcom.

Players have fallen in love with the engaging combat system that rewards them for having a sound strategy ahead of an encounter while also forcing them to make adjustments on the fly because even the best-laid plans may need to change when there's an enormous monster breathing down the player's neck.

Fans also appreciate having their efforts rewarded with intricately designed pieces of armor and powerful weapons.

The series had long been a cult favorite among many action RPG fans even in the west, but "World" is the title that has taken the franchise to new heights in terms of popularity.

So now, the developers have to answer questions about what they have planned next for the series.

Recently, director Yuya Tokuda talked to Gamespot about all things "Monster Hunter: World." During that conversation, Tokuda was asked directly about the possibility of a special edition of the game being released.

To be more specific, Tokuda was asked about an "Ultimate" edition of the game potentially being released.

Gamespot may have been the one to ask the question, but there's a good chance that many fans have been wondering about that very same thing as well.

As the website noted, the developers have come out with "Ultimate" versions of their games before.

Per the Monster Hunter Wiki, an "Ultimate" edition of "Monster Hunter 3" was released in North America nearly three years after the original version. An "Ultimate" version of "Monster Hunter 4" also made its debut in North America nearly a year and a half after the original edition was released in Japan.

It wouldn't be that surprising if the developers opted to do something similar with regards to "Monster Hunter: World."

Unsurprisingly though, Tokuda did not directly answer the "Ultimate" question. Instead, Tokuda shared that they are planning to support the current game by releasing more content. New quests are among those additional features players can expect to see.

It's easy to understand why Tokuda would sidestep the question even if that is something they are thinking about doing.

With the PC version of the game still in development, they likely want to get that out first before they turn their attention to a new project.

Furthermore, as detailed above, the "Ultimate" editions released in the past came out long after the original titles were initially made available to fans.

Even if the developers are contemplating the creation of an "Ultimate Monster Hunter: World," something like that may not be announced until next year at the earliest.

The good news for players is that whether or not there will be an "Ultimate" version of the game released, they can still look forward to the game they currently have growing more as the weeks and months go by. There's even a chance that the game will have so much content in the not too distant future that an "Ultimate" edition will no longer be necessary.

