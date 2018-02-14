'Monster Hunter World' To Get Horizon Zero Dawn Armor DLC

Facebook/ monsterhunter Promotional photo for Capcom's "Monster Hunter: World" video game

Didn't manage to unlock the "Horizon Zero Dawn" Watcher costume from the "Monster Hunter World" PlayStation 4 version? Don't worry because this isn't the end for the cross-promotion mash-ups with Capcom announcing the details of the second part of its Aloy-themed content.

In a recent post on the game's official Twitter page, the developer announced a new event called "The Proving" which is set to be held on Feb. 28. To participate, players are required to achieve Hunter Rank 11 before said date.

"The Proving" is fast approaching! Get to Hunter Rank 11 by February 28 and face a giant Anjanath to get the Horizon Zero Dawn hunter gear. (PS4 exclusive) pic.twitter.com/LGP0IgXRz0 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) February 12, 2018

This gives them two weeks to complete the game's campaign and enter the high-rank mode where it starts to get tougher. Those who are able to meet this requirement will then have to face a giant Anjanath to acquire the materials to craft the PS4 exclusive "Horizon Zero Dawn" hunter gear.

Equipping Aloy's armor will change player's appearance to look like the "Horizon Zero Dawn" protagonist, regardless of their hunter's gender. The gear also comes with an exclusive bow weapon that could dish out a lot of damage in battle. It's currently unknown if the gear will give any unique abilities to the player.

"The Proving" will run until March 5 giving players plenty of time to get their very own "Horizon Zero Dawn" hunter gear. However, those who are just starting out need to get a move on as Feb. 28 isn't too far away.

The gear isn't the only one cross-over items coming to the game with Capcom also revealing a pair of "Street Fighter V" armor that turns a player's hunter into Ryu and Sakura. Additionally, players will also be able to retro Mega Man armor for their Palico.

"Moster Hunter World" was released last month and quickly set a new sales record for Capcom. The game is currently available for the PS4 and the Xbox One with a PC version set to arrive this fall.