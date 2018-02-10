'Monster Hunter World' Update: Infamous Slicing Ammo Gets Nerfed

Capcom Wearing armor made from the flesh and bones of your kill is what "Monster Hunter World" is all about.

Capcom has released a new update for "Monster Hunter World" that, other than a series of bug fixes, removing certain exploits, and further trying to fix the online mode, actually made some balance changes.

The "Monster Hunter World" development team over at Capcom made some major changes to the Light Bowgun (LBG) and Heavy Bowgun (HBG) in its newest update that might completely change how players use those weapons.

In the update, Capcom nerfed one of the most popular ammo types for the two-ranged weapons — slicing ammo. Before the update, this was the de facto ammo type for anyone using these weapons because it was effective at incredibly long range, dealt a lot of damage, and could easily break monster parts. But what was problematic is that this ammo type was often detrimental to a multiplayer team as they had the effect of also hitting any nearby teammates and breaking them out of their attacks and combos.

Post-patch, they now have a reduced effect on how much they affect nearby allies, but they now also do less damage per hit and hit less often than before. In addition to that, players can now carry less Slashberries, a material used to create that specific ammo type. To compensate for these changes, Capcom has buffed up the power behind some of the other ammo types.

The update also includes a short message to Xbox One players regarding the issues with the game's multiplayer on that platform.

"Our development team is also working tirelessly on pinpointing the issues with matchmaking on Xbox One. We apologize for the delay and appreciate your continued patience and support as we track down and solve these issues," Capcom wrote.

"In the meantime, if you're unable to use the 'Matchmake' option to connect to other hunters, you may still be able to create online lobbies, join others' lobbies via 'Filter Search,' 'Invite a Friend,' connect via Xbox One LFG, or join hunts by using the 'Respond to SOS' feature."

They also give out the suggestion of looking into player's internet status and making sure that their NAT type is set to "Open" as it has been reported that these kinds of connections have had more success getting online.