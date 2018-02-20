'Monster Hunter World' Updates: Nendoroid of Female Hunter Coming Soon

Facebook/monsterhunter A promo poster for the successful Capcom action-RPG title "Monster Hunter World"

It appears that video game developer Capcom will be collaborating with Japanese hobby products manufacturers called Good Smile Company to produce Nendoroid collectible figurines from its latest hit title "Monster Hunter World."

The news was announced last Sunday, Feb. 18, in a tweet by Good Smile Company, which features a female Chibi-style Nendoroid sporting the fancy red-themed Rathalos gear from the popular title. The information follows Wonder Fest, 2018, where the news was initially revealed to the attendees of the event.

It is notable to mention that the photo only features a sketch of the collectible figurine, and it is safe to assume that it is simply conceptual art. This means that fans should not take the photo as an indication of what the finished product may eventually look like.

Furthermore, Good Smile Company did not reveal a release date, or at least an estimated price for the "Monster Hunter World" Nendoroid. Nevertheless, the collaborative efforts of the hobby manufacturers and Capcom to create such a collectible is a sign that "Monster Hunter World" has achieved incredible success in terms of sales and popularity.

With only one concept sketch photo to base their speculations on, fans could be wondering if Good Smiles Company is working on possibly another Nendoroid figurine — perhaps a male hunter who is also sporting the Rathalos armor. Given that "Monster Hunter World" is known for the vast number of in-game items, Good Smiles Company could also create collectibles that feature the different types of armor sets and gears.

What makes the upcoming "Monster Hunter World" Nendoroid figurine special is the fact that the Rathalos monster is one of the game's most iconic creatures. The armor set that can be created by slaying enough Rathalos monsters is also coveted by players due to its elegance and status effects.

"Monster Hunter World" is available now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is set to be released in fall 2018 for the PC.