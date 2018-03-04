Monsterpalooza 2018 Latest News: Four Japanese Tokusatsu Veterans to Attend Upcoming Event

Monsterpalooza Official Site Monsterpalooza 2018 will be commemorating the 10th anniversary of the world’s longest-running convention about the art of monsters and movie magic.

Four legendary names in Japan's tokusatsu industry will be dropping by at this year's Monsterpalooza.

It has recently been announced on the event's official guest list page that four Japanese live-action special effects veterans will be appearing at the upcoming Monsterpalooza convention.

According to the list, Shinji Nishikawa, Tsutomu Kitagawa, Shinichi Wakasa, and Bin Furuya will be attending all three days of the event, which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Although fans have also been advised that all guests are tentative and the list could change at any time, the announcement itself has already fueled the fans' excitement about interacting with the creative minds behind some of the memorable monster movies of the recent time.

Nishikawa is best known for his work as a designer on most of the "Godzilla" movies during the Heisei and Millennium eras, including "Godzilla vs Biollante" that came out in 1989, "Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah" in 1991, "Godzilla vs. Mothra" in 1992, and "Godzilla vs. Destroyah" in 1995.

Kitagawa is the Japanese actor and stuntman who played the titular monster of the Millennium era "Godzilla" movies including "Godzilla 2000" in 1999, "Godzilla: Tokyo SOS" in 2003, and "Godzilla: Final Wars" in 2004. He is also credited as the suit actor for Blue Mask in the 1980s "Super Sentai" series "Hikari Sentai Maskman (Light Sentai Maskman)." He also played both Battle Kenya and Miss America 2 in "Battle Fever J," in 1979.

Wakasa is a special effects technician and suit sculptor best known for his work in every "Godzilla" movie produced by Toho, including "Godzilla vs. Space Godzilla" in 1994, "Rebirth of Mothra" in 1996, "and "Godzilla vs. Megaguirus" in 2000.

Furuya started out as the uncredited suit actor for the titular character in the 1966 "Ultraman" series. He would, later on, portray a character named Amagi in its sequel series, "Ultra Seven." Furuya has also appeared in "Gorath," Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster," "Ultraman Zearth," and "Mega Monster Battle: Ultra Galaxy."

Monsterpalooza 2018 happens on April 13–15 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California. Information about the event, directions, parking, and ticket prices can be found on their official site.