'Moon Knight' TV Series: Will the Character Be the Center of Netflix's Latest Comic Book Series?

Facebook/Defenders Marvel's "The Defenders"

Moon Knight might finally make his jump to the screens.

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" director Steven S. DeKnight, who also served as a showrunner on Netflix's "Daredevil" series, has expressed interest in developing a show around the expert detective turned antihero.

"I wouldn't mind taking a crack at Moon Knight at some point," DeKnight said as per IGN, adding that seeing many comic book characters hit the small and big screens, Moon Knight should be next in line.

Before fans can get excited, however, DeKnight notes that he has a packed schedule. He hopes that when it is no longer as hectic as it is, he might actually be more serious in pursuing the project.

As he pointed out, "There are so many characters that I love in the Marvel universe. Really, for me, it would be about schedule. My schedule these days, as you imagine, is a little tight."

"God, you know, when I signed onto Daredevil, I expressed an interest in Iron Fist and the Punisher, which I both loved. I'd love to see Moon Knight get a little bit of love. Great, great character," he went on to say.

Should Moon Knight be brought to television by Netflix, the character will be very different from existing ones in the streaming giant, but will nonetheless easily be able to join them looking at this comic history.

For those who do not know, Moon Knight is known as the former CIA operative Marc Spector who made his debut as a villain in 1975 in "Werewolf by Night" written by Doug Moench with art by Don Perlin.

It did not take long before he had a change of heart although this was brief too as he ultimately made the transition into a mercenary. Moon Knight was mystically resurrected by the ancient Egyptian moon god Khonshu who tasked him to carry out the plan of vengeance he so craved to exact in the world.

This makes Spector even deadlier to those who crossed his path as he is already had unrivaled combat skills before he was tapped by Khonshu for the mission.

When the day turns night, Spector's level of strength, endurance and reflexes surge to unbelievable heights, and when the full moon comes, he gains access to his full power and potential.

Moon Knight has interacted with a lot of popular Marvel characters including Spider-Man, the Secret Avengers, and even the Defenders, who were the subject of the recent miniseries on Netflix putting together the current crop of heroes that headline their own individual shows namely Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.

At the moment, of course, a Moon Knight project remains no more than a castle in the air, but with great interest surrounding the character and current trend with comic book characters getting the live-action treatment, it might not be long before he makes his way to television.

In fact, "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn went so far as to pitch a movie centered on Moon Knight.