'Morbius The Living Vampire' Film: New Marvel Comics Movie in The Works at Sony

Sony is reportedly developing a new Marvel Comics movie based on another anti-hero. Morbius the Living Vampire will be joining Venom, Black Cat and Silver Sable on the list of characters from the Spider-Man franchise that will be getting their own spin-off movies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was developed in secret by Sony along with writers Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama. Sharpless and Sazama, who have previously on films such as "Power Rangers," "Dracula Untold," "Gods of Egypt," submitted a script to the studio for a film featuring Morbius.

The character, also known as Dr. Michael Morbius, is a biochemist who in an attempt to cure a fatal blood disease injects himself with a treatment serum derived from bats. This, in turn, transformed him into a creature with vampire-like traits, including super strength and reflexes and of course, a thirst for human blood.

Morbius first appeared in Marvel Comics like "Vampire Tales and Adventure into Fear" in the 1970s as a villain. He later evolved an anti-hero and was later re-imagined as a more traditional vampire in Marvel's Ultimate universe, the same universe that served as the inspiration for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony's "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

Story details for the "Morbius the Living Vampire" are currently unknown which isn't really surprising given that it was developed in secret. However, it should be safe to say that it will be released after Sony's other two "Spider-Man" spinoffs.

Sony is currently in the process launching its own Spider-Man cinematic universe separate from the MCU with "Venom" movie starring Tom Hardy is currently in production and set to open in theaters on Oct 5, 2018. It will be followed by "Black Cat/Silver Sable" which will be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. This means that the "Morbius the Living Vampire" film will not come at least until 2019.