More Anime Games Coming Out in 2018 After 'Dragon Ball FighterZ'

There's plenty of interest for Anime this year, and not just on TV. A slew of new gaming titles based on popular Japanese series is coming up in 2018, as already led by the recently launched "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

Arc System Works has succeeded in bringing an authentic Anime feel in the launch of "Dragon Ball FighterZ," with a focus on high-octane animation and simple but deeply engaging gameplay. Now, more titles are coming up to try to do the same, starting with the new "Attack on Titan" and "Naruto" games coming out in the following months.

YouTube/Bandai Namco Bandai Namco has released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming "My Hero Game Project."

"Attack on Titan 2" is a follow-up to the first game by Koei Tecmo and is due to come out on March 20 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. It will also follow the story of the second season of the TV series, and that means a lot of the new characters introduced in season 2 of the anime show will be coming over to the game as well, according to Gamespot.

Another upcoming title loosely linked to an ongoing Anime series is "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker," a team-based action RPG where four ninjas can challenge other teams to be the best. The game comes out sometime in 2018, with Soleil targeting the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC for release.

The ever-popular "One Piece" franchise, meanwhile, has not one but two games coming this year. "One Piece: Grand Cruise" will be a virtual reality title onboard the Thousand Sunny, and will come out for the PlayStation VR later this year.

"One Piece: World Seeker," on the other hand, is an open-world action RPG that will be coming out for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC sometime in 2018.