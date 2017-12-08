More Clues Pointing to HD Remaster of 'Assassin's Creed: Rogue' Being Announced Soon

PS4 and Xbox One listed as the platforms for the remastered game

Ubisoft A new version of 'Assassin's Creed: Rogue' could be coming soon

It is really starting to look like the folks at Ubisoft are planning to release a remastered version of "Assassin's Creed: Rogue" and they may be doing so soon.

For those who may have missed it, the first clues pointing to the game potentially being remastered and released came courtesy of some retailers.

Spotted by AccessTheAnimus, some Italian retailers have put up listings for a remastered version of the game and even indicated that the HD title would be made available for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.

Now, if those retailer listings were not enough, new clues have surfaced online courtesy of the Korean Game Rating Board.

Once again, the listings on the site indicated that "Rogue" was getting the HD treatment. There were also two listings up for the game over on the rating board's website, one for the PS4 version and the other for the Xbox One edition.

At this point, developers have yet to confirm if a remastered version of "Assassin's Creed: Rogue" really is on its way, but there are certainly enough signs pointing to that happening eventually.

Should the developers decide to release a remastered game, that would mean that fans of the series will again have the opportunity to step into Shay's shoes.

Shay is a bit different from the other protagonists of the series in that he is an Assassin Hunter. A significant event caused Shay to leave the Assassins behind, but as it turns out, doing so is not that simple.

Three different environments are included in the game, and players will be able to explore large parts of those places while traveling on the ship known as the Morrigan.

New combat elements will also be introduced in this installment of the series.

More news about the rumored remastered version of "Assassin's Creed: Rogue" should be made available soon.