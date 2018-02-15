Battle Net Fans of the 'Diablo' series can still expect new content to be made available in the near future

Upon surveying the Blizzard landscape, fans of the "Diablo" series may be feeling a little left out in the cold recently.

After all, with "Heroes of the Storm," "Overwatch" and "World of Warcraft" getting plenty of attention, fans of the aforementioned hack-and-slash role-playing game series may be wondering about when they may next hear a major announcement related to their favorite Blizzard IP.

But even though they have not really heard any new major announcements lately, fans of the series can still rest assured that this franchise has not been forgotten by Blizzard.

Spotted recently by PCGamesN, there are some job listings that can be seen online that are related to the "Diablo" franchise.

Unsurprisingly, the job listings do not really detail which project the person hired will work on, but still, these are indicators that the franchise is still getting plenty of attention from Blizzard and that will likely continue well into the future.

As PCGamesN hinted, it is possible that more developers are being sought because work is about to start or has already started on a full-fledged sequel or it might be just because more people are still needed to continue work on "Diablo 3."

Notably, there were also some rumblings last year that "Diablo 2" could get remastered, though the developers have not announced any project like that thus far.

At this point, fans are just going to have stay patient and hope that the developers have something big in store for the series.

In the meantime, they can still enjoy the current installment of the franchise, which is "Diablo 3."

Just recently, developers announced that they were planning to add new cosmetic rewards for Season 13, and other notable features are set to go live as well. Season 13 for "Diablo 3" will get underway on Feb. 23.

More news about the "Diablo" series should be made available in the near future.