More iPhone X Users Are Unable to Accept Calls

The iPhone X, all things considered, is still a mobile phone under its sleek packaging. That's why a new report about a growing number of iPhone X users having problems picking up calls is now being investigated by Apple, but nothing much beyond that at the moment.

There are now more and more iPhone X users that are unable to answer phone calls with their iPhone X, according to a report by The Financial Times via 9 to 5 Mac. It's the latest glitch that has hit a problem-ridden iOS version since its release.

Reuters/Stephen Lam An attendee checks out a new iPhone X during an Apple launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S.

The problem, as described by iPhone users on Apple's own support forum, seem to come from a very long delay between the time the phone call starts ringing and the display actually coming on to let the user answer the call.

"When ever i receive an incoming call in my iphone x, ringtones starts but the display come sin after 6-8 seconds," one user, who started the topic, observed on December of last year. The iPhone owner adds that restarting the iPhone X seems to solve the problem temporarily, but then it would be back to missing calls after 15 or so times.

Doing a soft reset or a "hard reset," which might refer to a factory reset, did reportedly nothing to solve the issue.

As The Financial Times reached out to Apple about the incidents, the company finally got back with a reply supposedly just saying that it is "looking into these reports," but not much else beyond that. As such, Apple has not yet offered their opinions on what could be causing the problem, as well as a possible release date for a fix.

Problems with basic phone functions have been seen with the new iOS release, as highlighted by the infamous "i" Message App fiasco. Meanwhile, Apple has just released a new iOS version.