More Than One 'Fallout' Game Could Be Present at E3 2018

After asking fans to wait a whole day for a special announcement, the folks at Bethesda Game Studios finally made it official, they are set to release a new entry in the "Fallout" series.

The new game, known as "Fallout 76," was officially revealed via a minute-and-a-half-long teaser trailer, and because it's a Bethesda title, it has already garnered plenty of attention and admissions of excitement from fans online.

Specific details about "Fallout 76" are still mostly lacking at this point, but fans can expect to learn more about it during the Bethesda E3 showcase which will take place on June 10.

That's not the only "Fallout" game that may be present at E3, however.

Over on Reddit, an image shared by "alhazred111" seems to show a document which details the contents of Nintendo's E3 showcase.

One of the titles included in the supposedly leaked document is something known as "Fallout 3 Anniversary." Given the name of the game in question, many people have assumed that it will be a remastered version of "Fallout 3." Interestingly enough, "Fallout 3" was released in October of 2008, so releasing a remastered version of the game to commemorate the 10th anniversary of its initial arrival makes sense.

Still, many fans are now skeptical that Bethesda will even announce the rumored remaster since they already revealed "Fallout 76."

A recent rumor is hinting that there's still a chance that gamers may be getting both, however.

Going back to that Reddit post, one of the people who commented on the image — a Redditor with the username SoMeh — said that the anniversary title is legitimate.

So why is some seemingly random Redditor's validation of a possible leak relevant?

As Game Rant pointed out, SoMeh has been on top of Bethesda's plans recently.

SoMeh accurately predicted that Bethesda would announce "Fallout 76" a few hours before the developers made it official. In a separate thread, the Redditor even hinted at what the game will be about, adding that the new title will feature base building.

No one really knows the identity of the mysterious Redditor, so it's hard to figure out how this individual knew that the folks over at Bethesda would announce "Fallout 76."

The good news for "Fallout" fans is that they will likely know if they are indeed getting a remastered version of the 2008 game in just a little under two weeks.

"Fallout 3" garnered plenty of praise from fans and critics alike when it was first released nearly a decade ago. Many players fell in love with the distinct style of gameplay the title featured which gave them options with regards to how they wanted to tackle the challenges in front of them.

The game also managed to entice new players to check out the series, and it served as a preview of how the developers at Bethesda Game Studios would put titles together in this more modern era of gaming.

"Fallout 3" dazzled more than a few gamers nearly 10 years ago, and it has a chance to appeal to an even larger audience if developers decide to release a remastered version of it.

One thing's for sure, there will be fans of the series who will be watching out for a remastered version of "Fallout 3" at this year's E3.