More 'The King of Fighters: Destiny' Will Come Fans' Way

(Photo: iDragons Creative Studio) Key visual art for "The King of Fighters: Destiny."

There will be a lot more where "The King of Fighters: Destiny" came from as iDragons Creative Studio has officially confirmed more seasons of the animated "King of Fighters" series are in the works.

A couple more seasons will be released to flesh out the complete story including the Orochi Saga, which fans were worried would not be covered seeing how the first season ended.

It is to be noted though that "The King of Fighters: Destiny" already wrapped its freshman run in China, but the season finale was leaked before the last two episodes hit Japan and the west so viewers in those regions got a chance to skip to the end before the finale, which won't air officially until next week.

IDragons will end "The King of Fighters: Destiny" in the grandest fashion the saga deserves — an animated feature film. The official announcement by the company with a translation by KOF World reads:

The story starts with Fatal Fury and "KOF94" and goes until the end of "KOF97." The animation is expected to be made in three seasons, ending in the form of a big movie. During an era when people didn't have much to keep themselves entertained, "KOF" games became the trusted companion of a generation. Today's "King of Fighters" is not only a game, but a symbol of childhood. This official animation makes up for the regrettable lack of one in the past, and I know it would definitely bring up fond memories in people's minds! Currently, rights to the first season have been developed by Yinhan Games, and the animation will be distributed by Tencent Games. Other related commercial co-operations are also underway — welcome all on board!

For those who have not watched "The King of Fighters: Destiny" yet, it is never too late to catch up, which fans can do so from here.