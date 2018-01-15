More Women Come Forward to Accuse Steven Seagal of Sexual Assault

Reuters/Mihai Barbu Featured in this image is U.S. actor Steven Seagal

Hollywood superstar Steven Seagal is currently under investigation for alleged sexual assault. The Los Angeles Police Department has revealed that several women have come forward to accuse the actor of sexually abusing them years ago.

Previously, Jenny McCarthy, Julianna Margulies, Portia de Rossi and several other women shared their experiences of sexual abuse with Seagal. While their experiences with the actor happened 10 years ago, the LAPD believes that he may have been involved in the same incidents within the last decade.

Recently, a Mormon woman named Regina Simons came forward to reveal that Seagal raped her back in 1993. According to Simons, the "Under Siege" actor filmed scenes with her for the 1994 film "On Deadly Ground." After they wrapped filming, Seagal invited her to attend a party at his home, but she was surprised when she arrived and found out that Seagal was the only person there. Simons, who is now 43, recalled how the actor brought her into a room and raped her.

Aside from Simons, another woman named Faviola Davis came forward to reveal that while attending a private audition in 2002 wearing a bikini, Seagal came up to her and started touching her private parts. She recalled how she screamed until she ultimately decided to leave the premises.

The wave of sexual abuse accusations against Seagal started to surface November last year, when actress and model McCarthy shared how Seagal tried to make her get naked while auditioning for "Under Siege 2." According to her, the script did not call for any nudity, but the actor insisted on getting her naked. Marguiles also surfaced late last year to share her experience with Seagal, who told her that he was a healer and that he would love to massage her while he was wearing a silk kimono and carrying a firearm.

Seagal previously denied the initial claims against him, but he has yet to make a statement regarding Simons and Faviola's recent accusations.